Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville narrates new Sherlock Holmes series
The new series is available to listen to now on BBC Sounds.
Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville has narrated a collection of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s greatest mysteries, which has been released on BBC Sounds just in time for Christmas.
Sherlock Holmes, Short Stories, which comes to BBC Sounds courtesy of award-winning podcast network Noiser, features iconic adventures such as The Adventure of the Speckled Band, The Red-Headed League, and The Man with the Twisted Lip.
The 16-part series combines faithful readings of the original texts with atmospheric sound design and bespoke music.
Bonneville, who is best known for starring as Robert Crawley in Downton Abbey, said: “The Sherlock Holmes stories have been part of the literary landscape for generations, and I’m thrilled to be bringing them to life for listeners this Christmas season."
He continued: “The carefully curated tales in this series are superb examples of Conan Doyle’s craft as he draws his audience into the world of the legendary detective. From the smoke-filled sitting room at 221B Baker Street to the foggy streets of London, the windswept moors and beyond, we’ll follow the master detective as he uses his unique powers of deduction to unravel baffling mysteries, set against the backdrop of Victorian England.
“All the classic Holmesian elements are here: locked room conundrums, cunning disguises, and twisted conspiracies. Stories made for winter nights by the fire.”
Sherlock Holmes, Short Stories is available to listen to now on BBC Sounds.
Authors
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.