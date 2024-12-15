The 16-part series combines faithful readings of the original texts with atmospheric sound design and bespoke music.

Bonneville, who is best known for starring as Robert Crawley in Downton Abbey, said: “The Sherlock Holmes stories have been part of the literary landscape for generations, and I’m thrilled to be bringing them to life for listeners this Christmas season."

He continued: “The carefully curated tales in this series are superb examples of Conan Doyle’s craft as he draws his audience into the world of the legendary detective. From the smoke-filled sitting room at 221B Baker Street to the foggy streets of London, the windswept moors and beyond, we’ll follow the master detective as he uses his unique powers of deduction to unravel baffling mysteries, set against the backdrop of Victorian England.

“All the classic Holmesian elements are here: locked room conundrums, cunning disguises, and twisted conspiracies. Stories made for winter nights by the fire.”

Sherlock Holmes, Short Stories is available to listen to now on BBC Sounds.

