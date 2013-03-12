The 44-year-old said: "Harry was sending me disgusting texts from across the table. I can’t even repeat the words, they were so rude!"

Fielding - now better known for presenting Most Haunted, a programme based on the idea that ghosts are real - added: "He’s a Romeo, he’s very romantic. When there’s a love interest, Harry will go all out to get the girl. He’s totally obsessed. I think that’s what Simon Cowell saw in him, the cheeky chappie charm."

Styles announced himself as a man with a healthy libido during the 2011 X Factor final, when he was seen lip-reading something unspeakable to winner Matt Cardle. Since then he has dated TV presenter Caroline Flack and singing superstar Taylor Swift – but on this occasion he says he is innocent.

A spokesperson for the What Makes You Beautiful hitmaker did not say that Styles had never texted Fielding, but did firmly dispute that the messages were filth: "Harry has never sent any rude or inappropriate texts to Yvette Fielding," the representative said.

Styles and Fielding first met when he was 11 years old. "He did a sweeping bow and got down on his knees on the road, " Fielding recalled. “I thought, ‘What a joker, we’ll get on well. When he came for tea, he loved pizza and chips. He called me his second mum."