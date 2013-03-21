Cheryl Cole, Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts, Sarah Harding and Nadine Coyle were first formed by ITV reality show Popstars: The Rivals back in 2002 and went on to enjoy three number one singles and five studio albums before going on hiatus in 2009.

The girls reunited last November with comeback single Something New and a second greatest hits compilation followed by their twenty-date arena tour, but announced on Twitter yesterday after their final gig in Liverpool that they have now gone their separate ways:

"Dear Alouders, we just want to say from the bottom of our hearts Thank you!! This tour has been an amazing experience and the perfect chance to say thank you for being on this journey with us through a decade.

More like this

"It has far exceeded any of our dreams and we hope we are forever your inspiration and reminder that dreams really do glitter!!

"Your love and support will stay with us forever but we have now come to the end of our incredible time together. Love you lots."

Advertisement

Are you a Girls Aloud fan in the mood for a nostalgic trip down memory lane? Take a look through some of their greatest hits here.