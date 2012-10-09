Girls Aloud confirm their comeback with ten-day countdown
Cheryl Cole, Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts, Sarah Harding and Nadine Coyle relaunch the band's official website and Twitter feed
It’s been three years since Cheryl Cole, Kimberley Walsh, Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts and Nadine Coyle last performed on stage together, but after a long wait the girls have finally confirmed their reunion.
Today marked the re-launch of their official website with the word “Ten” followed by a countdown to the day of their comeback. The cryptic homepage has been followed up by the launch of an official Girls Aloud Twitter feed whose solo tweet is equally mysterious, but has since been retweeted by all five bandmembers:
TEN girlsaloud.com #GirlsAloud
— Girls Aloud(@girlsaloud) October 9, 2012
It has long been speculated that the girls will reunite this year to mark Girls Aloud's tenth anniversary (they were formed back in 2002 on TV reality show Popstars: The Rivals) and rumours have long abounded among their dedicated fanbase as to when and where the quintet will come together. Speculation has included a possible gig on Strictly Come Dancing (which currently features band member Kimberley Walsh) as well as a new charity single for BBC’s Children in Need, although nothing has been confirmed.