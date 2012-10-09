It’s been three years since Cheryl Cole, Kimberley Walsh, Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts and Nadine Coyle last performed on stage together, but after a long wait the girls have finally confirmed their reunion.

Today marked the re-launch of their official website with the word “Ten” followed by a countdown to the day of their comeback. The cryptic homepage has been followed up by the launch of an official Girls Aloud Twitter feed whose solo tweet is equally mysterious, but has since been retweeted by all five bandmembers: