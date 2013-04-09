Now in its third year, 2DAY is a 12-hour celebration of all things BBC Radio 2. The station's Friday Night Is Music Night programme is 60 years old and is the world's longest-running live orchestral music show, so it's fitting that it will be rounding off a 2DAY with a distinctly orchestral feel to it.

The baton is raised at 7am in the Chris Evans breakfast show, which will concentrate on the brass section of the orchestra; Ken Bruce will then look at woodwind, Jeremy Vine at strings; Steve Wright will focus on keyboard and Simon Mayo will deal with percussion.

Tony Blackburn will himself be learning a percussion instrument and performing a solo in the Friday Night Is Music Night concert later that evening.

A presenters’ choir will feature stars such as Jeremy Vine, Terry Wogan, Vanessa Feltz, Diane Louise Jordan and Alex Lester, who will put their vocal skills to the test for a special performance.

Sir Terry Wogan said: “I'm delighted to be lending my melodious baritone to what promises to be a cacophony of the discordant voices of my fellow presenters.”

Listeners will also be able to watch many of the 2DAY goings-on live from the Hackney Empire and elsewhere via the Red Button and at bbc.co.uk/radio2.

Tickets for the Friday Night Is Music Night concert will be available via the website at a later date.