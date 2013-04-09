Gary Barlow to headline Radio 2's 2DAY finale concert
The Take That singer has been announced as part of the Friday Night Is Music Night concert on a day of orchestrally-themed programming
Gary Barlow will headline the live Friday Night Is Music Night concert at London's Hackney Empire on 10 May, which is set to bring Radio 2's 2DAY events to a close.
The Take That singer, who will treat the audience to a string of songs from his back catalogue, is joined on the bill by Mick Hucknall, Jamie Cullum, Clare Teal and Elaine Paige, all singing alongside the BBC Concert Orchestra.
Now in its third year, 2DAY is a 12-hour celebration of all things BBC Radio 2. The station's Friday Night Is Music Night programme is 60 years old and is the world's longest-running live orchestral music show, so it's fitting that it will be rounding off a 2DAY with a distinctly orchestral feel to it.
The baton is raised at 7am in the Chris Evans breakfast show, which will concentrate on the brass section of the orchestra; Ken Bruce will then look at woodwind, Jeremy Vine at strings; Steve Wright will focus on keyboard and Simon Mayo will deal with percussion.
Tony Blackburn will himself be learning a percussion instrument and performing a solo in the Friday Night Is Music Night concert later that evening.
A presenters’ choir will feature stars such as Jeremy Vine, Terry Wogan, Vanessa Feltz, Diane Louise Jordan and Alex Lester, who will put their vocal skills to the test for a special performance.
Sir Terry Wogan said: “I'm delighted to be lending my melodious baritone to what promises to be a cacophony of the discordant voices of my fellow presenters.”
Listeners will also be able to watch many of the 2DAY goings-on live from the Hackney Empire and elsewhere via the Red Button and at bbc.co.uk/radio2.
Tickets for the Friday Night Is Music Night concert will be available via the website at a later date.