The 42-year-old first found fame with Take That back in 1992, before the band split four years later. Barlow went on to enjoy limited success as a solo artist before reuniting with Mark Owen, Jason Orange and Howard Donald in 2006 and going on to achieve a further three number one albums. He has appeared as a judge on The X Factor for the past three seasons and has already revealed plans for a new Take That album next year.

Aside from his appearances with Take That, Barlow toured on his own last year in theatres around the UK and headlined an event at the Royal Albert Hall in support of the Prince's Trust. His last solo effort was Sing, a single to celebrate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee which reached number one in the charts back in June 2012.