Chatten shared the news on the band’s official Instagram account, writing in a story: "I am devastated to announce that, due to a herniated disc, we must cancel our show in Mexico tomorrow night and our forthcoming dates in Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia."

He continued: "I have been really excited to play these beautiful countries for years and it really hurts to be here in Mexico City and not be able to go on stage, but I have been advised today that I require urgent medical attention.

"We are very grateful for all your support and, with all my heart, I am sorry that I can’t play for you."

At the time of writing, it would appear that the shows have been axed entirely, with no mention of the tour dates having been rescheduled.

The band recently wrapped up a tour of Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and are due to embark a tour in North America from April through to May, though fans will have to wait and see whether Chatten's injury affects those dates.

Later in 2025, Fontaines DC are scheduled to return to Europe and the UK for a run of huge headline shows and festival appearances, including a concert at London’s Finsbury Park on 5th July, Newcastle on 13th July, Cardiff Castle on 30th July, and Manchester’s Wythenshawe Park on 15th August.

In February, the band released It's Amazing to Be Young, their first single since releasing their fourth album Romance last summer.

Bassist Conor Deegan III explained at the time how the song had been directly influenced by the birth of guitarist Carlos O’Connell’s child.

"It’s Amazing to Be Young is a song that was written in the presence of a newborn child – Carlos’s child. It sounded more like a lullaby or a music box then, but with the same lyric – 'it’s amazing to be young'," he told Stereogum.

He added: "The feeling of hope a child can give is profound and moving, especially for young men like us. That sense of wanting to create a world for them to grow up in happily. It’s a feeling that fights against the cynicism that can often overtake us in the modern world.

"So we wanted to declare which side we were on — it really is amazing to be young. We are still free, and want to make that feeling spread. We want to protect it for the others around us, and maybe in doing that, can also help protect it for ourselves."

