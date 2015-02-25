His surreal Twitter feed has been well documented over the last few years but since he's performing at the Brit Awards 2015 (and will no doubt say some pretty weird stuff when he takes to the stage), we felt it was time to revisit his social media greatness.

Follow @kanyewest if you don't already do it, but not for too long because his observations about life will make you question your very existence. Here are his best social media moments...

If you're Kanye, you can call a conference about anything you like.

"Do you know where to find marble conference tables? I'm looking to have a conference...not until I get the table though"

To be fair, we don't understand this either, Kanye.

"I don’t understand why they have a do not disturb button on the plane if they keep waking you asking if you want juice"

Good work, Caesar...

"I would like to thank Julius Caesar for originating my hairstyle"

Tough life, eh?

"Dating models I had to learn to like small dogs and cigarettes"

They're hard to make friends with, Kanye

"Man…ninjas are kind of cool…I just don’t know any personally"

Hey, we've all been there with those dastardly cherub rugs...

"I specifically ordered persian rugs with cherub imagery!!! What do I have to do to get a simple persian rug with cherub imagery uuuuugh"

It's good to have talents

"I make awesome decisions in bike stores"

First the cherub rug fiasco, now this nightmare...

"Man…whatever happened to my antique fish tank?"

Kanye clearly has some mysterious pen-pals/ spam

"I hate when people email you and ask “You wanna know something?” of course but why are u torturing me by spreading this to more than 1 email"

Ugh, luxury is so stressful.

"Fur pillows are actually hard to sleep on"

Good luck making your Twitter feed that insightful...