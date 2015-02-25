Can you complete the lyrics from these Brit Awards 2015 nominees?
Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Mark Ronson, Calvin Harris and more are in the running to take home the Best British Single gong, but how well do you know the words to their smash-hit tracks?
Tomorrow night, the eyes of the music world will be on London's O2 as the annual Brits ceremony rolls around once again.
The songs vying for the prestigious title of Best British Single include Ed Sheeran's romantic Thinking Out Loud, the crowd-pleasing Uptown Funk from Mark Ronson & Bruno Mars, former X Factor contestant Ella Henderson's debut single Ghost and Sam Smith's smash-hit Stay With Me.
But while you've no doubt heard these songs blaring out of the radio, had them on repeat on your music player and sung along with the passion of Beyoncé while driving in your car, do you actually know all of the words? Now's the time to find out with our missing lyrics quiz...
[playbuzz playbuzz_url='/radiotimes10/how-well-do-you-know-the-lyrics-to-these-brit-nominated-singles' /]