Five of the best Grammy Award performances
Tonight is the 56th annual Grammys and to mark the 2014 ceremony, here's a look back at some of the best performances to date
Music's biggest stars will be out in force this evening for the 56th annual Grammy Awards.
Jay-Z has been nominated for nine awards, Justin Timberlake is up for seven gongs, while David Bowie and Ed Sheeran hope to scoop some titles for the Brits.
You can catch the action live from LA on the official Grammy Award website from 5pm UK time.
But before we get to that, here's a look back at some of the most memorable Grammy performances...
Tina Turner and Beyonce perform at the Grammys 2008
More like this
Could this be more divalicious? Beyonce and Tina Turner, yes, Beyonce and Tina Turner perform Proud Mary
Aretha Franklin sings Nessun Dorma
In 1998 soul singer Aretha Franklin had just a moment’s notice before she took to the stage to sing Nessun Dorma after operatic sensation Luciano Pavarotti had to pull out due to a sore throat. Sting introduces the star. Just listen to those top notes…
London Calling
In 2003 Bruce Springsteen, Elvis Costello, Steven Van Zandt and Dave Grohl joined forces to perform London Calling in honour of The Clash’s Joe Strummer, who died in 2002. RollingStone magazine describe it as a “ferocious cover”.
Jennifer Hudson performs tribute to Whitney Houston
In 2012 songstress Jennifer Hudson performed Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You in tribute to the legendary singer who had tragically died the previous day.
Elton John joins Lady Gaga on stage
Put Elton John and Lady Gaga together in 2010 and you get a whole lot of glitz, glamour (a bit of face paint - who knows?) and two pianos joined together.