You can catch the action live from LA on the official Grammy Award website from 5pm UK time.

But before we get to that, here's a look back at some of the most memorable Grammy performances...

Tina Turner and Beyonce perform at the Grammys 2008

Could this be more divalicious? Beyonce and Tina Turner, yes, Beyonce and Tina Turner perform Proud Mary

Aretha Franklin sings Nessun Dorma

In 1998 soul singer Aretha Franklin had just a moment’s notice before she took to the stage to sing Nessun Dorma after operatic sensation Luciano Pavarotti had to pull out due to a sore throat. Sting introduces the star. Just listen to those top notes…

London Calling

In 2003 Bruce Springsteen, Elvis Costello, Steven Van Zandt and Dave Grohl joined forces to perform London Calling in honour of The Clash’s Joe Strummer, who died in 2002. RollingStone magazine describe it as a “ferocious cover”.

Jennifer Hudson performs tribute to Whitney Houston

In 2012 songstress Jennifer Hudson performed Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You in tribute to the legendary singer who had tragically died the previous day.

Elton John joins Lady Gaga on stage

Put Elton John and Lady Gaga together in 2010 and you get a whole lot of glitz, glamour (a bit of face paint - who knows?) and two pianos joined together.