The idea? Well, it's simple really. Grab a bunch of wannabe music luvvies and talk about bands with names so obscure that they simply can't exist. Of course, festival goers know all about music, especially the 'next big thing' so won't admit they don't know who you're talking about.

Asked what on earth he was going to do about the time clash of Please God No and Gandalf’s Big Stick's performances, one clueless fan confirms he's off to see Gandalf. Their live show is "what it's all about" apparently.

They’re in the fake tent on fake campsite one near the faketon entrance, right? Thought so.

One eager lad rated the lead singer of fake band Sexy Doughnuts a 9 out of 10 on the hot list, before being told that was a pretty good rating for a woman in her late sixties…

Oh and course, if “everyone” is talking about Muck Hicknell, you definitely should be too.

“He was so good. Got the crowd really going,” one duped fan recalled.

We’ll be sure to catch him next year.

