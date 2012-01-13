Jessie J, also up for best breakthrough act and single, as well as best British female solo artist, said: "I would never have imagined this last year. I remember sitting at the table and thinking, 'Next year I want to be voted best female'.

"Even if I don't win, it's just being nominated and the feeling of that."

The Price Tag singer competes for best single and female solo artist with fellow singer/songwriter Adele, who also takes on Sheeran for album of the year.

Jessie J and Sheeran are joined in the British breakthrough act category by fellow newcomers Anna Calvi, Emeli Sandé and the Vaccines, while Sandé, Maverick Sabre and Michael Kiwanuka make up the critics' choice shortlist.

On the night, Britpop stalwarts Blur will be presented with the award for outstanding contribution to British music.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

British male solo artist

Ed Sheeran

James Blake

James Morrison

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

Professor Green

British female solo artist

Adele

Florence + the Machine

Jessie J

Kate Bush

Laura Marling

British breakthrough act

Anna Calvi

Ed Sheeran

Emeli Sandé

Jessie J

The Vaccines

British group

Arctic Monkeys

Chase & Status

Coldplay

Elbow

Kasabian

British single

Adele - Someone Like You

Ed Sheeran - The A Team

Example - Changed the Way You Kissed Me

Jessie J ft B.o.B. - Price Tag

JLS ft Dev - She Makes Me Wanna

Military Wives/Gareth Malone - Wherever You Are

Olly Murs ft Rizzle Kicks - Heart Skips a Beat

One Direction - What Makes You Beautiful

Pixie Lott - All about Tonight

The Wanted - Glad You Came

Mastercard British album of the year

Adele - 21

Coldplay - Mylo Xyloto

Ed Sheeran - +

Florence + the Machine - Ceremonials

PJ Harvey - Let England Shake

International male solo artist

Aloe Blacc

Bon Iver

Bruno Mars

David Guetta

Ryan Adams

International female solo artist

Beyoncé

Björk

Feist

Lady Gaga

Rihanna

International group

Fleet Foxes

Foo Fighters

Jay-Z/Kanye West

Lady Antebellum

Maroon 5

International breakthrough act

Aloe Blacc

Bon Iver

Foster The People

Lana Del Rey

Nicki Minaj

Outstanding contribution to music award

WINNER: Blur

Critics' choice

1st - Emeli Sandé

2nd - Maverick Sabre

3rd - Michael Kiwanuka

British producer

Paul Epworth

Flood

Ethan Johns