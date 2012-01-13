Ed Sheeran heads Brit Awards 2012 nominees
Young star contests four categories, with Adele and Jessie J receiving three nods each
Twenty-year-old singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran said he was "ecstatic, really happy and pleased" to be the most nominated musician of the year ahead of the 2012 Brit Awards.
Contenders were revealed at a red carpet event in London last night, with Sheeran recognised in four categories - best British breakthrough act, male solo artist, British single and British album of the year.
Jessie J, also up for best breakthrough act and single, as well as best British female solo artist, said: "I would never have imagined this last year. I remember sitting at the table and thinking, 'Next year I want to be voted best female'.
"Even if I don't win, it's just being nominated and the feeling of that."
The Price Tag singer competes for best single and female solo artist with fellow singer/songwriter Adele, who also takes on Sheeran for album of the year.
More like this
Jessie J and Sheeran are joined in the British breakthrough act category by fellow newcomers Anna Calvi, Emeli Sandé and the Vaccines, while Sandé, Maverick Sabre and Michael Kiwanuka make up the critics' choice shortlist.
On the night, Britpop stalwarts Blur will be presented with the award for outstanding contribution to British music.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
British male solo artist
Ed Sheeran
James Blake
James Morrison
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Professor Green
British female solo artist
Adele
Florence + the Machine
Jessie J
Kate Bush
Laura Marling
British breakthrough act
Anna Calvi
Ed Sheeran
Emeli Sandé
Jessie J
The Vaccines
British group
Arctic Monkeys
Chase & Status
Coldplay
Elbow
Kasabian
British single
Adele - Someone Like You
Ed Sheeran - The A Team
Example - Changed the Way You Kissed Me
Jessie J ft B.o.B. - Price Tag
JLS ft Dev - She Makes Me Wanna
Military Wives/Gareth Malone - Wherever You Are
Olly Murs ft Rizzle Kicks - Heart Skips a Beat
One Direction - What Makes You Beautiful
Pixie Lott - All about Tonight
The Wanted - Glad You Came
Mastercard British album of the year
Adele - 21
Coldplay - Mylo Xyloto
Ed Sheeran - +
Florence + the Machine - Ceremonials
PJ Harvey - Let England Shake
International male solo artist
Aloe Blacc
Bon Iver
Bruno Mars
David Guetta
Ryan Adams
International female solo artist
Beyoncé
Björk
Feist
Lady Gaga
Rihanna
International group
Fleet Foxes
Foo Fighters
Jay-Z/Kanye West
Lady Antebellum
Maroon 5
International breakthrough act
Aloe Blacc
Bon Iver
Foster The People
Lana Del Rey
Nicki Minaj
Outstanding contribution to music award
WINNER: Blur
Critics' choice
1st - Emeli Sandé
2nd - Maverick Sabre
3rd - Michael Kiwanuka
British producer
Paul Epworth
Flood
Ethan Johns