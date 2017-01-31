Both O’Leary and Willis have expressed their love and support for Bublé, and have said that the role of hosting the music awards is an honour.

X Factor presenter Dermot O’Leary said: “Firstly, my immediate thoughts and prayers are with Michael and his family at such a difficult time. Michael is an effortless showman, so those patent shoes will not be easy to fill, but it's an honour to be asked to step in with Emma to host the BRITs.

“The BRITs is an iconic show that I've watched and attended many times. It's a holy grail for a broadcaster, and I'm really looking forward to working with Emma, who I'm a big fan of, and celebrating a brilliant year of British music.”

More like this

Willis, who presents The Voice and hosted the Brits nominations show this year, added: "Every part of me sends so much love and all the well wishes in the world to Michael and his family at such a difficult time. I'm a huge fan of his and I would have relished watching him present the BRITs. I know everyone involved wants to make the best show possible and I hope we do him proud.

“I had an awesome time presenting the nominations show this year and I am delighted to be asked back for the main event. To present the BRITs is an honour but to be doing it alongside one of my absolute favourites, Mr Dermot O'Leary is just bonkers. Bring on the BRITs 2017."

Advertisement

Skepta and David Bowie lead the Brits nominations, while Robbie Williams, Little Mix, The 1975 and Emeli Sandé have all been confirmed to perform at the O2 Arena on 22nd February.