David Bowie Prom gets mixed reviews on Twitter
The tribute to the late singer took place at the Royal Albert Hall last night
Last night saw the Albert Hall packed to the rafters with David Bowie fans for a Prom in tribute to the late singer who passed away earlier this year.
Curated, conducted and directed by Andre de Ridder, the concert called upon the talents of John Cale, Laura Mvula, Amanda Palmer and many more and spanned the musician's entire career, from Space Oddity to his final album Blackstar, released just two days before his death.
Fame: It's @lauramvula at @BBCProms #BowieProm Listen: https://t.co/ZLqiC1QpZb https://t.co/pJ608QCOXX
— BBC Radio 6 Music (@BBC6Music) July 29, 2016
There were famous faces in the audience, among them former Doctor Who companion Katy Manning.
And some fans took to Twitter in praise of the compilation of hits, performed in front of the venue's 5,000-strong audience.
But others were left unimpressed, and took to Twitter to air their grievances.
John Cale's performance in particular drew a mixed response from viewers:
Meanwhile, some resorted to gifs of the great man himself to sum up their feelings...
And one tweeter took solace in the trombonist's facial expression.
But amid the confused response, @nicosarti made a very good point...