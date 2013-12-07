Bowie has been recognised for best rock album for The Next Day, the album released in March which was his first in a decade. He's also nominated for best rock performance.

Bowie will be up against British rock band Led Zeppelin in both categories, after they were nominated for their O2 performance Celebration Day.

James Blake and Ed Sheeran are going head to head in the best new artist category while Adele, who scooped six awards at last year's Grammys, has been nominated in just one category for her Skyfall Bond theme.

Calvin Harris has also been nominated for best dance recording and Muse's Panic Station was recognised for best rock song.

Overall Jay-Z is leading the pack with nine nominations while Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Lorde, Pharrell and Justin Timberlake were all named in multiple categories. Summer hits Get Lucky and Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines are going head to head for record of the year.

Neil Portnow head of Grammys organisers The Recording Academy said: "This year's nominations reflect the talented community of music makers who represent some of the highest levels of excellence and artistry of the year in their respective fields."

The nominees were announced last night at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. The winners will be revealed on 26 January at the Staples Center in LA.