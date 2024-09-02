Crazy P wrote: "We cannot believe the news ourselves and we know it will be the same for all of you. She gave us so much and we love her so much. Our hearts are broken. We need time to process that this has happened.

"Danielle lived a life driven by love, compassion, community and music. She lived the biggest of lives. We will miss her with all our hearts."

Crazy P, originally known as Crazy Penis, was founded by Jim Baron and Chris Todd at Nottingham University in 1995.

Moore joined the mix in 2002 alongside bassist Tim Davies and percussionist Mav Kendricks. Together they released seven studio albums and more remix albums.

Moore grew up in Manchester, where she was introduced to the city's club culture once she turned 18.

"I had my really seminal dancefloor moments there," she revealed in an interview with Disco Pogo magazine last year. "I could dance how I wanted and feel so myself."

Moore later brought this energy to her role as the lead singer of Crazy P, wowing crowds with her dynamic stage performances as well as her soulful vocals.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media for Moore following the tragic news of her passing, with JD Twitch of Optimo writing on X: "She was just the best. The definition of a beautiful human being."

Meanwhile, songwriter Roisin Murphy wrote in a post on Instagram: "She touched everybody she met with light and love. Sending sincerest condolences to those friends and family closest to her", while DJ Lea Lisa said: "She was a true inspiration, an outstanding DJ and a magnificent singer. I'm shocked and the world of electronic music has lost a great artist. Love & support, We will miss you…"