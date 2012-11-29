Brits Chairman David Joseph said: "We are delighted that Damien will become the third extraordinary creative Briton to reimagine the Brit statue. He is truly one of the most important British artists ever and his unique vision will make winning a 2013 Brit an even more special proposition."

The question is, what will Hirst's version look like? Suspending a trophy in a tank of formaldehyde seems impractical, while encrusting it with diamonds would appear to be prohibitively expensive. There are always those classic multi-coloured dots, of course – or perhaps Britannia could be pictured with her flayed skin draped over her arm, à la Hirst's 2007 bronze Saint Sebastian, Exquisite Pain. We shall just have to wait and see.

While designers come and go, hosts, apparently, do not. James Corden will present the awards ceremony for the third year running. The event takes place at London's O2 Arena on 20 February, with coverage to be broadcast on ITV1.

A launch party for awards nominees will be fronted by Radio 1 breakfast DJ Nick Grimshaw at The Savoy hotel on 10 January.