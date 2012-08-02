Moyles, who is leaving the breakfast show in September, lost more than half a million listeners (6.85%) year on year, which may leave his 27-year-old replacement Nick Grimshaw facing an uphill struggle when he takes over the slot in the autumn.

Radio 1 as a whole recorded a 3.6% year on year decline in listeners, based on weekly reach, though its current audience of 11.27 million, is still up 1.2% on the previous quarter.

It remains the second most popular station in the country behind Radio 2, which recorded a weekly audience of 14.46m listeners, a figure down 0.7% on the last quarter but up 3.5% on last year.

More like this

Radio 2’s less abrasive breakfast DJ Chris Evans continues to boast considerably more listeners than Moyles with an audience of 8.95m, down from 9.23m compared with the previous three months but up from 8.67m in 2011’s second quarter.

Advertisement

Moyles’s highest ever recorded audience was 7.9m at the beginning of 2010.