“I told Michael Cheryl was the hottest thing in the UK and he was keen to meet her,” will.i.am told The People. “I was gonna write them a song.”

Will.i.am, who is one of four coaches in new BBC1 talent search The Voice, said last month that he wanted Cole to perform on the show.

He is also reportedly keen for her upcoming new album to help her crack America once and for all, after the former X Factor judge was replaced by Nicole Scherzinger on the US version of the series last year.

More like this

Cheryl recently used Twitter to share a number of cryptic messages, thought to be samples of the new material.

"You know it turns me on when the beat starts dirty dancing.. The way it calls to me I can almost feel its rage.. La da da da da Dum Dum," Cheryl said in one tweet.

Advertisement

"Bass in my face, put the bass in my face, put the bass in my face, put the bass in my face," she added.