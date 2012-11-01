The advert-free, all-night DJ takeover will feature Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac and Radio 1Xtra presenter Charlie Sloth, as well as more DJs and special guests who will be announced in the coming weeks. The DJs will spend the early hours of 2013 playing back-to-back club crowd pleasers and floor fillers (which is ironic as C4's House Party doesn't actually have a studio audience...)

Using social media, Channel 4's House Party will also link their DJ booth to actual house parties all over the country with shout-outs, requests and pictures.

Channel 4 Arts Commissioner Tabitha Jackson says: "There couldn't be a better night than New Year's Eve for us once again to turn the nation's living room into the ultimate interactive House Party. Celebrating with the best artistic talent, Channel 4's House Party: NYE (w/t) will not only offer an innovative alternative to the usual New Year TV diet but will be the biggest and best party of the year. Pressure's off, New Year's Eve is already sorted."

