Brits 2015: Madonna suffers dramatic fall after wardrobe malfunction
The pop legend was pulled to the floor after the cape she was wearing failed to unfasten from her neck
Madonna suffered a dramatic fall at tonight's Brit Awards after a wardrobe malfunction.
The pop legend took to the stage to sing Living For Love and it seems her huge cape failed to unfasten from her neck, meaning she was pulled backwards off a set of stairs as dancers attempted to loosen the garment.
There was an audible bang around London's O2 and gasps among the crowd. You can see a clip here. Ever the professional Madonna continued her entire performance – dancing and all – receiving rapturous applause at the end.
It's been 20 years since Madonna's last performance at the ceremony, but (if Twitter has anything to do with it, at least) this will be the one that's remembered most...