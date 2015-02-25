Madonna suffered a dramatic fall at tonight's Brit Awards after a wardrobe malfunction.

Advertisement

The pop legend took to the stage to sing Living For Love and it seems her huge cape failed to unfasten from her neck, meaning she was pulled backwards off a set of stairs as dancers attempted to loosen the garment.

There was an audible bang around London's O2 and gasps among the crowd. You can see a clip here. Ever the professional Madonna continued her entire performance – dancing and all – receiving rapturous applause at the end.

Advertisement

It's been 20 years since Madonna's last performance at the ceremony, but (if Twitter has anything to do with it, at least) this will be the one that's remembered most...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement