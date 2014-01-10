The CSA announced in a statement that Cyrus's effort was too sexy while Spears's bondage-clad performance in Work Bitch depicted a "sadomasochistic universe representing women in a way that risks shocking many viewers."

Spears has certainly come a long way from her Baby One More Time days, although back in October the 32-year-old singer was telling a Boston radio station she was keen to cut back on the sexuality in her videos: "A lot of sex goes into what I do but sometimes I would like to bring it back to the old days when there was like, one outfit through the whole video, and you're dancing the whole video, and there's not that much sex stuff going on."

Twenty-one-year-old Cyrus, however, spent much of 2013 giving one controversial performance after another, most notably dressed in a nude latex bikini at the MTV Video Music awards last August where she twerked on stage with a giant foam finger, drawing outrage from the audience and television viewers.

If you haven't seen the two offending videos, take a look below (10pm watershed optional)...

