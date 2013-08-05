But while the pair are chuffed with their success, it’s their Nan they are pleased for.

“It’s amazing, you’ve made our Nan extremely happy, so thank you to each and everyone of you who’s bought the album,” Adam told the Official Charts Company.

If you don’t remember their Nan, she was the boys’ biggest fan – all but joining them on stage during their first audition, before drumming up a strong fan base during the competition.

Yes, she was THE nan of the series.

Richard and Adam’s BGT journey wasn’t a smooth one – having their final performance interrupted by a girl throwing eggs at Simon Cowell from the stage – so their success is bound to feel all the more sweeter for it.

The album features classical versions of well-known songs including Ave Maria, The Power of Love and Unchained Melody.

The boys tweeted today, “Still has not sunk in yet, but our dream would not have come true without all our fans support. Thank you all.”

We’re holding out for Nan to get on Twitter.