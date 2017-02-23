Brit Awards viewers wonder if the 1975 were 'hacked' - but it was all part of the act
Insults including "out of tune" and "bland monotone beats" flashed up on the screen
When the message "is this a joke?" flashed up during The 1975's Brit Awards performance, followed by "unconvincing emo lyrics" and "terrible high-pitched vocals over soulless robo beats," many viewers were left wondering: had the ITV broadcast been hacked?
Wtf someone just hacked the Brit awards and wrote loads of hate about the 1975 ??
— Emma (@emmawhidborne) February 22, 2017
Insults including "out of tune" and "bland monotone beats" popped up on screen in white type on a pink background as the band performed their hit The Sound.
Whoever these hackers were, they certainly had a good eye for graphic design.
But fans of the band did a collective eye-roll: duh, it was a nod to the band's music video.
The quotes came from actual criticisms and reviews of their debut album, with the band hitting back by making them a part of their triumphant Brit Awards performance.
The 1975 capped off a great night by beating Little Mix to the title of Best British Group. Take that, critics!
Me laughing at the people who actually thought @the1975 got hacked at the #BRITs2017 #the1975
— Anna Mantle (@anna_mantle) February 22, 2017