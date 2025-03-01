Ahead of the BRIT Awards 2025, we're taking a look back at the record holders that have left the ceremony with some serious hardware, and which records are under threat of being broken.

Here are the current standing records for the BRIT Awards:

BRIT Awards records: Who has the most number of wins?

Robbie Williams. JMEnternational/Getty Images

Robbie Williams: 13

Adele: 12

Coldplay: 9

Take That: 8

Arctic Monkeys: 7

Annie Lennox: 7

Dua Lipa: 7

Ed Sheeran: 7

One Direction: 7

Robbie Williams currently holds the record with a staggering 13 wins under his belt throughout his career – or 18 wins if you include the ones during his time in Take That.

Take That alone are the fourth highest-ranking act, earning eight in total.

Williams's notable wins include the sought-after Icon Award, Outstanding Contribution to Music, and Best Male Solo Artist four times over.

Adele isn't far behind him, winning 12 awards, with three of her four albums being crowned Album of the Year when they were released.

She's also won British Female Solo Artist twice, and Song of the Year three times for Skyfall (2013), Hello (2016) and Easy On Me (2022). She was the first ever recipient of the Critics Choice Awards when it was introduced in 2008, too.

Dua Lipa currently joins Arctic Monkeys, Annie Lennox, Ed Sheeran and One Direction in having seven – making her joint fifth place on the list – but with four nominations at the 2025 ceremony, she could potentially take over Take That and Coldplay to nab third place.

BRIT Awards records: Who has the most number of nominations ever?

Dua Lipa.

Coldplay: 32

Ed Sheeran: 22

Blur: 20

Adele: 19

Take That: 18

Dua Lipa: 16

Radiohead: 16

Kylie Minogue: 13

One Direction: 12

Damon Albarn, who led Blur and Gorillaz, collectively has 31 nominations to his name, making him the second most successful artist.

Similarly, Harry Styles is also notable, who would collectively have 20 between his solo career and his time in One Direction.

Despite Radiohead ranking as one of the most recognised bands by the ceremony in its history, they have never won a BRIT Award.

RAYE currently holds the record for most amount of nominations in a single ceremony, earning seven nods at the 2024 awards. She won six.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.