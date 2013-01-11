British single

Adele – Skyfall / Alex Clare – Too Close / Coldplay ft. Rihanna – Princess of China / DJ Fresh ft. Rita Ora – Hot Right Now / Emeli Sandé – Next to Me / Florence and the Machine – Spectrum / James Arthur – Impossible / Jessie J – Domino / Labrinth ft. Emeli Sandé – Beneath You're Beautiful / Olly Murs ft. Flo Rida – Troublemaker / Rita Ora ft. Tinie Tempah – R.I.P / Rizzle Kicks – Mama Do the Hump / Robbie Williams – Candy / Rudimental ft. John Newman – Feel the Love / Stooshe – Black Heart

British breakthrough act

Alt-J / Ben Howard / Jake Bugg / Jessie Ware / Rita Ora

British female solo

Amy Winehouse / Bat for Lashes / Emeli Sandé / Jessie Ware / Paloma Faith

British male solo

Ben Howard / Calvin Harris / Olly Murs / Richard Hawley / Plan B

British producer

Damon Albarn / Jake Gosling / Paul Epworth

Special recognition award

War Child

Critics' choice

Tom Odell

International female

Alicia Keys / Cat Power / Lana Del Rey / Rihanna / Taylor Swift



International group

Alabama Shakes / The Black Keys / fun. / The Killers / The Script

International male

Bruce Springsteen / Frank Ocean / Gotye / Jack White / Michael Bublé

British group

One Direction / Alt-J / Mumford and Sons / Muse / The xx

British live act

Coldplay / Mumford and Sons / Muse / The Rolling Stones / The Vaccines

