Brit Awards 2013: Nominations in full
Emeli Sandé's four nods see her lead the field ahead of Mumford & Sons and Mercury prize winners Alt-J, who both receive three nominations
British Album
Alt-J – An Awesome Wave / Emeli Sandé – Our Version of Events / Mumford and Sons – Babel / Paloma Faith – Fall to Grace / Plan B – Ill Manors
British single
Adele – Skyfall / Alex Clare – Too Close / Coldplay ft. Rihanna – Princess of China / DJ Fresh ft. Rita Ora – Hot Right Now / Emeli Sandé – Next to Me / Florence and the Machine – Spectrum / James Arthur – Impossible / Jessie J – Domino / Labrinth ft. Emeli Sandé – Beneath You're Beautiful / Olly Murs ft. Flo Rida – Troublemaker / Rita Ora ft. Tinie Tempah – R.I.P / Rizzle Kicks – Mama Do the Hump / Robbie Williams – Candy / Rudimental ft. John Newman – Feel the Love / Stooshe – Black Heart
British breakthrough act
More like this
Alt-J / Ben Howard / Jake Bugg / Jessie Ware / Rita Ora
British female solo
Amy Winehouse / Bat for Lashes / Emeli Sandé / Jessie Ware / Paloma Faith
British male solo
Ben Howard / Calvin Harris / Olly Murs / Richard Hawley / Plan B
British producer
Damon Albarn / Jake Gosling / Paul Epworth
Special recognition award
War Child
Critics' choice
Tom Odell
International female
Alicia Keys / Cat Power / Lana Del Rey / Rihanna / Taylor Swift
International group
Alabama Shakes / The Black Keys / fun. / The Killers / The Script
International male
Bruce Springsteen / Frank Ocean / Gotye / Jack White / Michael Bublé
British group
One Direction / Alt-J / Mumford and Sons / Muse / The xx
British live act
Coldplay / Mumford and Sons / Muse / The Rolling Stones / The Vaccines