Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen and Christina Aguilera for Hurricane Sandy benefit
Live NBC telethon will be broadcast on all the network's channels in the US and online this Friday to raise money for the American Red Cross
New Jersey bred rock stars Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen are among a host of stars that will perform on a live telethon this Friday in aid of the victims of Hurricane Sandy.
The hour-long event, Hurricane Sandy: Coming Together, will be broadcast on US television network NBC – and online - with all proceeds being donated to the American Red Cross to help relief efforts in wake of the devastating storm that hit North America earlier this week.
Other stars confirmed to perform include Christina Aguilera, Sting and Billy Joel, who will sing at the special commercial-free event hosted by Today show presenter Matt Lauer at NBC’s studios in Rockefeller Plaza, New York. More acts are expected to be announced tomorrow.
More than 70 people have so far been confirmed dead in the United States due to Sandy, with hundreds of thousands more displaced, left without running water and electricity.
In 2005, NBC hosted a similar benefit concert for victims of Hurricane Katrina that raised more than $50m.