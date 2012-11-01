New Jersey bred rock stars Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen are among a host of stars that will perform on a live telethon this Friday in aid of the victims of Hurricane Sandy.

Advertisement

The hour-long event, Hurricane Sandy: Coming Together, will be broadcast on US television network NBC – and online - with all proceeds being donated to the American Red Cross to help relief efforts in wake of the devastating storm that hit North America earlier this week.

Other stars confirmed to perform include Christina Aguilera, Sting and Billy Joel, who will sing at the special commercial-free event hosted by Today show presenter Matt Lauer at NBC’s studios in Rockefeller Plaza, New York. More acts are expected to be announced tomorrow.

More than 70 people have so far been confirmed dead in the United States due to Sandy, with hundreds of thousands more displaced, left without running water and electricity.

Advertisement

In 2005, NBC hosted a similar benefit concert for victims of Hurricane Katrina that raised more than $50m.

More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement