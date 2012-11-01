Other stars confirmed to perform include Christina Aguilera, Sting and Billy Joel, who will sing at the special commercial-free event hosted by Today show presenter Matt Lauer at NBC’s studios in Rockefeller Plaza, New York. More acts are expected to be announced tomorrow.

More than 70 people have so far been confirmed dead in the United States due to Sandy, with hundreds of thousands more displaced, left without running water and electricity.

In 2005, NBC hosted a similar benefit concert for victims of Hurricane Katrina that raised more than $50m.