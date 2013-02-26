If you were one of the scores of Beyoncé fans who rose early on Saturday morning in the hopes of getting tickets to the UK leg of her Mrs Carter tour, only to be met by bitter disappointment and online waiting rooms as shows sold out in just ten minutes, listen up.

The American pop superstar will make her only European festival appearance headlining the V Festival this August. The Single Ladies songstress will take the stage along with her compatriots Kings of Leon on alternate days of the festival in Chelmsford and Staffordshire.