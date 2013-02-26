Beyoncé to headline V Festival alongside Kings of Leon in August
If you missed out on tickets to her Mrs Carter tour, here's your chance to see the American pop superstar live this summer...
If you were one of the scores of Beyoncé fans who rose early on Saturday morning in the hopes of getting tickets to the UK leg of her Mrs Carter tour, only to be met by bitter disappointment and online waiting rooms as shows sold out in just ten minutes, listen up.
The American pop superstar will make her only European festival appearance headlining the V Festival this August. The Single Ladies songstress will take the stage along with her compatriots Kings of Leon on alternate days of the festival in Chelmsford and Staffordshire.
The two headliners will be joined by Emeli Sandé, Ellie Goulding, Paloma Faith, Labrinth, Rita Ora, Calvin Harris, Olly Murs and Jessie J for the weekend, held on 17-18 August.
This year's line-up will be completed by Stereophonics, the Script, Two Door Cinema Club, the Vaccines, Jessie Ware, Lianne La Havas, Little Mix, Beady Eye and Basement Jaxx.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday 1 March at 9am with more details available on the festival's official website.