BBC1 paid tribute by showing Michael's 2012 concert at the Palais Garnier in Paris on 27th December and BBC4 will now follow suit with "a night of programmes in memory of George Michael", including another airing of the concert.

The full schedule is as follows:

9pm George Michael: A Different Life

More like this

Documentary about the late singer's life and career, featuring candid interviews with the man himself, talking about his childhood, the Wham! years, the pain of losing his boyfriend to Aids in 1992, his battles with his record label Sony in the early 90s, the infamous LA toilet incident, and his attempts to attack US foreign policy in song.

With contributions from Elton John, Mariah Carey, Boy George, Simon Cowell and Noel Gallagher.

10:30pm TOTP2: Wham! Special

Mark Radcliffe introduces a selection of Top of the Pops performances by George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley's duo, featuring Young Guns (Go For It!), Wham Rap! (Enjoy What You Do), Bad Boys, Club Tropicana, Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, Freedom, Everything She Wants and Edge of Heaven.

11pm George Michael Live at the Palais Garnier

George Michael introduces his solo performance at the historic Palais Garnier Opera House in Paris, recorded in 2012 for his live album Symphonica. The film brings together a compilation of live stage performances interspersed with behind-the-scenes footage and insights featuring George, his orchestra and the legendary producer Phil Ramone, shortly before his death in 2013.

In between performances of his classic songs, George describes the stories behind some of his favourite tracks, along with rehearsals with the Symphonica orchestra and George's backing singers.

Includes tracks Through, My Baby Just Cares for Me, A Different Corner, Cowboys and Angels, John & Elvis Are Dead, You've Changed, Going to Town, Brother Can You Spare a Dime, Let Her Down Easy, You've Been Loved, Roxanne, Wild is the Wind, Praying for Time, Feeling Good.

Freedom, a Channel 4 documentary about Michael's second album, Listen Without Prejudice Vol 1, is set to air in March 2017, Michael's Instagram account revealed in November.

Advertisement

George Michael night begins on BBC4 at 9pm tonight, Friday 30th Decemeber