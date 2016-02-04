Its audience is up on the 2.08m figure it reported for the same period last year according to research body Rajar, setting a new record for the alternative music station which was threatened with closure back in 2010.

BBC Radio 4 Extra still continues to be popular, with 2.11 million listeners per week – from a record 2.201m last quarter and 1.72m last year.

BBC Radio’s weekly reach as a whole over the period was 34.95 million – compared with 35.10m last quarter and 34.80m last year.

This amounts to an overall share of the total radio audience of 53.5% – the same figure in the last quarter and up from the 52.8% share figure of last year.

Helen Boaden, director of BBC Radio, said: “This is yet another fantastic and well-deserved quarter for BBC Radio 6 Music. With its unique range of music and expert presenters, the station continues to grow its loyal listenership. It’s good to see digital listening to BBC stations in such great health. One of radio’s strengths is its convenience and digital devices make listening even easier."