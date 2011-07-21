His 13-year reign makes him the longest serving controller in Radio 1’s history. Under his leadership the station successfully turned around declining audience figures and listeners currently number more than 11.5 million. His innovations include the introduction of free music festival Radio 1’s Big Weekend and the implementation of multi-platform teen service BBC Switch.

Andy Parfitt said: "I am immensely proud to have held this position and I leave with all three stations in great shape with their listening figures at record highs and following a great BBC-wide Glastonbury event. I'm most proud of the incredible teams I'm leaving behind – a group of talented, hardworking, creative and inspirational people who are a credit to the BBC."

Director of Audio and Music Tim Davie said: “Andy has been a fantastic controller and leaves Radio 1 in rude health – with distinctive, high-quality programmes and record listening figures – having transformed the station into a fully interactive digital proposition.”