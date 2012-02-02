The station’s audience was up a quarter compared with the same period in 2010 and has more than doubled since BBC director general Mark Thompson announced plans to axe it in March of that year.

Following that announcement, a massive online campaign was launched by fans Jon and Tracy Morter, who mobilised 180,000 Facebook users to lobby the BBC Trust and protest against the move, eliciting support from celebrities including Davie Bowie, Lily Allen and the then Prime Minister, Gordon Brown.

In July 2012 the announcement came that the BBC Trust had shelved plans to axe 6 Music, with the campaign described as "the best marketing 6 Music has ever had."

Now, as the station celebrates its record figures, there's more good news for digital radio. Its overall reach extended by 10 per cent year on year, with 23.1 million listeners using a digital device to listen, while the BBC's urban station, 1Xtra, broke the 1 million mark for the first time, with an average 1.02 million listeners tuning in each week.