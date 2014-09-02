Baywatch, Rocky IV and Karate Kid theme tune singer Jimi Jamison dies aged 63
The lead vocalist with Survivor passed away following a heart attack just days before the band were due to go on tour
Jimi Jamison, lead singer of rock group Survivor and the voice of the Baywatch theme tune, has died aged 63.
Jamison had performed with Survivor on Saturday and was preparing to go on a tour with the band when he suffered a heart attack at his home in Memphis,Tennessee, his booking agent told TMZ.
His band mates shared their shock at the news on Twitter, saying "Survivor is very shocked & saddened by the passing of our brother Jimi Jamison. Our thoughts, love & prayers go out to his friends & family."
Formerly the frontman with Cobra, Jamison joined Survivor in 1984, two years after they made their name with Eye of the Tiger, which featured on the soundtrack to Rocky III. He went on to record Rocky IV anthem Burning Heart with the band.
But TV and film fans of a certain age will also recognise Jamison's empowering vocals in Baywatch theme tune I'm Always There, which he co-wrote, and The Moment of Truth, the main (if lesser known) theme from 1984 movie the Karate Kid.
Hear them all below...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqNXE07fKuw http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5HcBugAUXeg