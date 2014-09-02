His band mates shared their shock at the news on Twitter, saying "Survivor is very shocked & saddened by the passing of our brother Jimi Jamison. Our thoughts, love & prayers go out to his friends & family."

Formerly the frontman with Cobra, Jamison joined Survivor in 1984, two years after they made their name with Eye of the Tiger, which featured on the soundtrack to Rocky III. He went on to record Rocky IV anthem Burning Heart with the band.

But TV and film fans of a certain age will also recognise Jamison's empowering vocals in Baywatch theme tune I'm Always There, which he co-wrote, and The Moment of Truth, the main (if lesser known) theme from 1984 movie the Karate Kid.

More like this

Hear them all below...

Advertisement

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqNXE07fKuw http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5HcBugAUXeg