And the venue for the great unveiling of the single and music video... where else, but the X Factor Results Show – one of the few mainstream primetime forums left to promote new music. The video will air during the show this Sunday night (16th November, 8pm) after being produced overnight. The single will be available for sale from 8am on Monday 17th of November on iTunes.

Proceeds from the latest version of one of the best selling singles of all time will go to help relief efforts in West Africa which has been ravaged by Ebola in the past few months.

Featuring performances from David Bowie, Bono, Paul McCartney, Sting, Boy George, Duran Duran and Phil Collins to name but a few, the original 1984 record was recorded in one day in Notting Hill and released just four days later. It went on to sell more than 10 million copies worldwide and was number one for five weeks in the UK. Several other versions of the song have been released since, most notably for the 10th and 20th anniversaries of the original Band Aid event.

More like this

Advertisement

The trailer for the new single is here...