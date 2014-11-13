Band Aid 30 song and music video to debut on X Factor Results Show this Sunday night
The charity single for Ebola relief starring One Direction, Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding, Elbow and many more will debut its video on Simon Cowell's talent show just hours after it's recorded this weekend
30 years after Bob Geldof and Midge Ure penned Do They Know It's Christmas? to help the starving of Ethiopia, the charity single is to take on yet another incarnation as some of the biggest names in modern pop unite this weekend for #BandAid30.
The reimagining of the track, which will be recorded this Saturday, is expected to feature One Direction, Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding, Elbow and almost certainly U2's Bono reprising his famous line "Tonight thank God it's them, instead of you".
And the venue for the great unveiling of the single and music video... where else, but the X Factor Results Show – one of the few mainstream primetime forums left to promote new music. The video will air during the show this Sunday night (16th November, 8pm) after being produced overnight. The single will be available for sale from 8am on Monday 17th of November on iTunes.
Proceeds from the latest version of one of the best selling singles of all time will go to help relief efforts in West Africa which has been ravaged by Ebola in the past few months.
Featuring performances from David Bowie, Bono, Paul McCartney, Sting, Boy George, Duran Duran and Phil Collins to name but a few, the original 1984 record was recorded in one day in Notting Hill and released just four days later. It went on to sell more than 10 million copies worldwide and was number one for five weeks in the UK. Several other versions of the song have been released since, most notably for the 10th and 20th anniversaries of the original Band Aid event.
The trailer for the new single is here...