Band Aid 2014: the line-up
Do They Know It's Christmas? is being recorded for the fourth time in 30 years and pop stars are queuing up to do their bit. Even David Bowie is rumoured to be taking part...
Since Bob Geldof and Midge Ure announced that there would be a new version of iconic charity single Do They Know It's Christmas?, people have been humming the 1984 festive hit. A lot.
It's the fourth time the song has been re-recorded, with a second release in 1989 and a third in 2004. The original track was written to raise money for victims of the 1984 Ethiopian famine, and those lyrics have now been altered to address the current Ebola crisis in West Africa.
George Michael, Sting, Phil Collins, Bananarama and Kool & the Gang were among the original starry line-up, which also featured David Bowie, Boy George, Holly Johnson and Sir Paul McCartney.
So who's in the 2014 Band Aid band? Geldof says there are more "giants" of rock and roll to come but this is who we know about so far...
Olly Murs
Ellie Goulding
One Direction
Sam Smith
Ed Sheeran
Emeli Sande
Bastille
Elbow
Coldplay (they're in Los Angeles, but will feature on the song)
Bono
Jessie Ware
Paloma Faith
Sinead O'Connor
Foals
Fuse ODG
Roger Taylor
Tracey Emin will provide the single's artwork
David Bowie: asked, but not confirmed
Adele: "in talks to take part"
The artists will record this Saturday, and the single will be available to download the following Monday, November 17th.
If you need reminding of the song, or simply want to ogle Boy George's excellent hair, here's the original 1984 Band Aid video...