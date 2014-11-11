George Michael, Sting, Phil Collins, Bananarama and Kool & the Gang were among the original starry line-up, which also featured David Bowie, Boy George, Holly Johnson and Sir Paul McCartney.

So who's in the 2014 Band Aid band? Geldof says there are more "giants" of rock and roll to come but this is who we know about so far...

Olly Murs

More like this

Ellie Goulding

One Direction

Sam Smith

Ed Sheeran

Emeli Sande

Bastille

Elbow

Coldplay (they're in Los Angeles, but will feature on the song)

Bono

Jessie Ware

Paloma Faith

Sinead O'Connor

Foals

Fuse ODG

Roger Taylor

Tracey Emin will provide the single's artwork

David Bowie: asked, but not confirmed

Adele: "in talks to take part"

The artists will record this Saturday, and the single will be available to download the following Monday, November 17th.

Advertisement

If you need reminding of the song, or simply want to ogle Boy George's excellent hair, here's the original 1984 Band Aid video...