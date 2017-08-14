Bananarama, Boy George and Jason Donovan to play Children in Need Rocks the 80s gig
The benefit concert will take place in London on Thursday 19th October
The BBC are reeling back the years for Children in Need Rocks the '80s, a charity concert packed with 1980s stars including Bananarama, Boy George and Erasure.
Fearne Cotton and Sara Cox will present an evening of music at the SSE Arena in London on Thursday 19th October for a celebration of the decade when Children in Need began. The line-up also includes Europe, Imagination, Jason Donovan, Katrina from Katrina and The Waves, Louisa Johnson, Nick Heyward, OMD and UB40 Featuring Ali, Astro and Mickey - with more set to be confirmed in the coming weeks.
Concertgoers have been encouraged by the BBC to embrace the retro spirit of the night and get their best '80s gear on.
"As a child of the 80s, I am especially thrilled to be presenting this year’s BBC Children In Need Rocks!" Cotton said. "This is an amazing opportunity to party to the finest tunes from the 1980s, in aid of an incredibly important cause. It’s going to be a blast!”
Since its inception in the 1980s, Children in Need has raised over £909 million for disadvantaged children across the UK.
Tickets for the concert are on sale now, starting from £25, and can be purchased here. It will also be broadcast on BBC1 in the lead-up to the annual Children in Need appeal, though the date and time are yet to be announced.