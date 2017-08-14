Concertgoers have been encouraged by the BBC to embrace the retro spirit of the night and get their best '80s gear on.

"As a child of the 80s, I am especially thrilled to be presenting this year’s BBC Children In Need Rocks!" Cotton said. "This is an amazing opportunity to party to the finest tunes from the 1980s, in aid of an incredibly important cause. It’s going to be a blast!”

Since its inception in the 1980s, Children in Need has raised over £909 million for disadvantaged children across the UK.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now, starting from £25, and can be purchased here. It will also be broadcast on BBC1 in the lead-up to the annual Children in Need appeal, though the date and time are yet to be announced.