But after their Brit Awards performance in 1988, there was an acrimonious split and Siobhan left the group. She was replaced by Jacquie O'Sullivan, but that second line-up didn't quite work and Sara and Keren opted to stick together as a duo.

Now, the original three have put their differences behind them and will be touring the UK in November. The 15-date tour will begin on 12th November.

And though Bananarama released plenty of music, this will actually be the first time Sara, Keren and Siobhan have ever toured together. They have also announced that this will not only be the first, but the only time they tour as a trio.

More like this

“Keren and I have toured as a duo for years, but we never toured or played live with Siobhan,” Sara explained in a statement. “We’ve been talking about this idea for a while and now the moment has finally arrived it’s incredibly exciting! Lots of fans have often asked ‘please just do one tour with Siobhan,’ so now their wishes have come true.”

“We’ll be performing all the hits and some surprises too, I really can’t wait it’s gonna be an amazing party every night!” said Keren.

“These were my formative years,” added Siobhan. “I never thought it would happen again. It’s like going back down the road to find a piece of myself that I left back then. The older I get, the more I realise it was pretty magical.”

Advertisement

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Wednesday 26th April.