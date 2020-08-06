Ranked number two in the Guardian's list of the best nonfiction books of all time, The Year of Magical Thinking was adapted for Broadway in 2007 and later moved to the National Theatre in London.

Vannessa Redgrave, the star of the Broadway adaption and new audiobook, is no stranger to the stage and screen. Rising to prominence in 1961 with the Royal Shakespeare Company, Redgrave is a six-time Oscar nominee and has racked up an impressive 35 productions on Broadway and in London's West End.

The Year of Magical Thinking will be in good company on Audible. Some of the platform's other theatre productions include True West performed by Kit Harington and Johnny Flynn; Girls and Boys performed by Carey Mulligan andRadio performed by Adam Gillen, among others.

To listen to The Year of Magical Thinking on Audible costs £5.99, or 1 credit for Audible members.

New to Audible? You're in luck - there are some good offers for new listeners to take advantage of. You can currently sign up to Audible for a 30-day free trial and you'll receive one free audiobook download when you register. Alternatively, you can sign up for two months of Audible for just 99p.

