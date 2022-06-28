Richard Armitage to release debut book on Audible

Known for his past collaborations with Peter Jackson on The Hobbit trilogy along with Harlan Coben on Netflix dramas The Stranger and Stay Close , the actor is now turning his hand to crafting his own story.

The debut fiction novel from Richard Armitage will be released exclusively as an Audible Original later this year, it was announced today.

Geneva is billed as a psychological thriller which follows Nobel Prize-winning scientist Sarah Schaffer and her husband, Daniel, who become entangled in a high stakes game after travelling to Switzerland for a vital conference.

Uncertain of who they can trust, the couple soon begins to question everything they thought they knew about their work and their marriage, which places an extraordinary strain on their sanity.

Richard Armitage said: "The process of creating an original story has been an exciting opportunity for me. Crafting a psychological thriller, springing from a fascination with science and technology, and deep love of this genre is a dream come true. I’m honoured that Audible have chosen their platform as a place for my debut as a writer."

Previously, the Castlevania voice actor has worked with Audible as a narrator on several titles – including the best-selling Jackman & Evans series – with the service describing him as a "listener favourite".

Aurelie De Troyer, Senior Vice President of International Content at Audible, added: "We’re proud to have a longstanding relationship with Richard as one of our most celebrated narrators. We are even prouder to be releasing his authorial debut – a fast-paced character-driven thriller we know will have our listeners hooked."

Geneva will be available exclusively on Audible in November 2022. It will be available free for Audible Plus members, or free to download with Audible’s 30-day trial: www.audible.co.uk.

