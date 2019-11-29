Also taking part is Call the Midwife’s Jack Hawkins, and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith of Mary Poppins and Paddington 2 fame.

The Wreckage, which marks Audible Senior Editorial Manager Morgan-Bentley’s debut novel, is written entirely in the first person and explores male mental health in the aftermath of a fatal car crash.

Morgan-Bentley said he was “thrilled” when Fox and co. signed up, and later “blown away” when he heard the cast in the recording studio.

“My day job is all about making books come to life in audio so when I wrote The Wreckage, the audio edition was right at the front of my mind,” he said in a statement.

“It is a thriller told entirely in the first person and I am so thrilled that Emilia, Kobna and Jack agreed to read it.

“They are all hugely accomplished voice actors and I was blown away by their performances when I got a chance to listen to them in studio. I can’t wait for people to hear it in February next year.”

Released by Trapeze, The Wreckage will be available from February 6th 2020