The full show, From The Oasthouse: The Alan Partridge Podcast will air later this year in September, but Audible subscribers will be able to access the first episode from Friday 5th June.

The show's official synopsis reads, "For the first time, this famously private man welcomes us into his home and bears all through a fascinating series of conversations and richly sound-designed audio vignettes."

It goes on to say, "Over the course of 18 generously-lengthed episodes, Partridge reveals a wiser, more reflective Alan. From The Oasthouse demonstrates a maturity and insight that will be instantly recognisable to his fans, even if it’s not yet acknowledged by some of his more storied peers.

"In keeping with podcasting’s rich heritage, each episode is recorded at home in Alan’s Oasthouse (his shed), after which audio is sent directly to Audible to ensure it meets the technical specifications laid down in his contract."

Steve Coogan as Alan Partridge (BBC Pictures)

Partridge himself said, “Like most people, I assumed those who hosted podcasts were pale, tech obsessed social lepers who live with their mums and couldn’t get a platform on any meaningful broadcaster so started spouting their bloated opinions into their USB microphones to flatter their groaning sense of self-importance.

"But then I spoke to a man I’d never heard of before from Audible. HE called ME and made me an offer. I countered. He came back. I countered again. In short, we hammered out the details (to my satisfaction) and the result is a series of podcasts. They’ve been described as very good/sensational.”

The full series will be available from Thursday 3rd September, but an episode of is available free for Audible members and non-members alike via Alexa from 5th June 2020 – midnight on 12th June 2020.

To get started just say ‘Alexa, read From the Oasthouse’ on Alexa enabled devices or through the free Alexa App from the Android Play or iOS App Store and step into Alan’s Oasthouse (shed) immediately.

Plus, we've put together a guide in case you've ever found yourself wondering, just how does Audible work?

You can sign up for a free 30-day trial on Audible to explore more titles or visit our TV guide for what to watch.