Ben Whishaw narrates Maurice by E.M. Forster as Audible audiobook

The pivotal novel Maurice by E.M. Forster has been released as an Audible audiobook adaptation today, narrated by multi-award winning actor Ben Whishaw.

The story follows Maurice, a young man in love grappling with his sexuality at the beginning of the twentieth century. During the period in which the novel is set, there is not only extreme prejudice towards same sex relationships in English society, but even laws against them.

Although now a significant LGBT+ novel, Maurice was not initially published until after the author’s death. Written between 1913 and 1914, the novel’s release faced the same real world prejudices as the titular character and E.M. Forster kept the manuscript secret.

Maurice was finally published posthumously in 1971, more than half a century after it was originally written.

Now the story has been brought to life once more as a new audiobook narrated by A Very English Scandal and James Bond star Ben Whishaw.

Whishaw described the novel as a, “passionate and poignant tale,” and one which “serves as a hopeful plea from another era, a happy reminder that queer love isn’t doomed to fail despite what we might be told.”

The actor’s narrated rendition of Maurice is available exclusively on Audible. You can purchase the title for £14.99 or access it via an existing Audible account.

