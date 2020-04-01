Audible has just made Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone available for free!

Audible has added the first Harry Potter book to the list of title available for free through its new Audible Stories initiative.

From today (1st April) the audiobook of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone will be available to stream in a variety of languages – with the English version narrated by Stephen Fry.

There are also versions in French, German, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish.

According to Audible, Ever since the Harry Potter series was first made available on the service in 2015, they have been consistently among the highest rated, most downloaded, and most listened to audiobooks.

Audible made more than 200 titles available to stream for free earlier this month, aimed at children, teenagers and young adults who are affected by the closure of schools and colleges due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

They included Charlotte Bronte’s Jane Eyre (narrated by Thandie Newton), Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (narrated by Dan Stephens), The Return of Sherlock Holmes by Arthur Conan Doyle and many children’s titles from Winnie The Pooh to Peter Rabbit.

There is no need to create an account or enter any bank details in order to access the titles – simply visit stories.audible.com from any web browser to get started.

On the site, Audible says, “For as long as schools are closed, we’re open. Starting today, kids everywhere can instantly stream an incredible collection of stories, including titles across six different languages, that will help them continue dreaming, learning, and just being kids.”

They add: “[We recognise] that people are at home, in many cases with children home from school, and that stories have the power to entertain, teach and to keep minds active, alert, and engaged.”

You can listen to Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone here

