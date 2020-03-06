Anne-Marie Duff, Billy Howle and Will Poulter sign up to narrate Audible books

Audible has announced three stars of the stage and screen will narrate their latest audio adaptations of classic nineteenth century novels.

Advertisement

Sex Education’s Anne-Marie Duff is one of the actors taking on a classic. In addition to the Netflix hit, the actor is also known for her roles as Fiona Gallagher in the UK TV series, Shameless and as Violet Miller in the 2015 film Suffragette.

The BAFTA-nominated star is set to narrate Tess of the D’Urbevilles (full title, Tess of the D’Urbevilles: A Pure Woman Faithfully Presented) written by Thomas Hardy.

The story, originally published in 1891, follows Victorian woman Tess Durbeyfield as she navigates the complexities of class and social expectations of the era. From a village upbringing to the grounds of a great estate, we follow her troubles in work, unwanted relationships and love.

The audiobook of Tess of the D’Urbevilles is due to be released on 9 April 2020 and is available for pre-order now.

Also narrating a classic novel, is British rising star Billy Howle, who has appeared in pictures such as Dunkirk and the most recent Star Wars film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Howle takes one of the original detective novels, The Woman in White by Wilkie Collins. The mystery begins with the appearance of a ghostly figure and rapidly begins to unravel. The original novel is partly based on a real-life abduction and a case of false imprisonment for the crime.

The Woman in White, as narrated by Billy Howle, is available to pre-order now and is set to be released on 21 May 2020.

BAFTA-winner, Will Poulter, also joins the Audible team as narrator of Fyodor Dostoevsky’s iconic Crime and Punishment. The actor is best known in recent times for his roles in Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, 2019 horror film Midsommar and the film adaptation of young-adult novel, The Maze Runner.

Poulter will narrate Audible’s adaptation of Dostoevsky’s classic about a poor young man in Saint Petersburg, Russia who plots to kill a pawnbroker for her money, believing he could do great things with her wealth. A psychological exploration of guilt and moral consequences.

The Audible adaptation of Crime and Punishment is due to be released on 19 March 2020 and is available to pre-order now.

Other classic audiobooks narrated by stars on Audible which are available now include:

Advertisement

You listen for free by signing up to Audible with a free 30 day trial here