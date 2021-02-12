Joseph Fiennes to play Judge Dredd, with Richard Armitage and Colin Morgan also confirmed for 2000 AD adaptations

A new series of 2000 AD adaptations, including a series of Judge Dredd stories, have been announced.

Joseph Fiennes will play lawman of the future Dredd in audiobooks adapted from the original 2000 AD comics, part of a collaboration between 2000 AD and Penguin Random House.

Two of five planned releases will feature Dredd, adapting the fan favourite comic book storylines America and The Pit, both written by John Wagner – with Paterson Joseph set to feature in The Pit.

The Hobbit’s Richard Armitage and His Dark Materials’ Nina Sosanya will also star in Dan Abnett and INJ Culbard’s space-noir Brink, which sees humanity living in vast space platforms and on the brink of extinction in this atmospheric space-noir.

“It’s an incredible feat to be able to turn a visual medium like a comic into audio, and it was something I just had to be part of, especially after dipping into the comic book world in Captain America,” Armitage said. “2000 AD has an incredible legacy in British comics, and it’s a thrill to bring these stories to life. Brink is such a wonderful space-noir drama, and I loved stepping into the shoes of Carl Brinkmann.”

“Brink is great sci-fi,” Sosanya added. “It tells a scarily plausible story in an extraordinary, compelling way. Being involved in turning the graphic novels by Dan Abnett and INJ Culbard into a purely audio experience has been fascinating; hearing the story played out means that individual characters and situations become vivid in a whole new way. So Brink now exists on yet another plane, and in another dimension.”

Colin Morgan (Merlin, Humans) will feature in an adaptation of Sláine: The Horned God, described as “an exhilarating mix of Celtic mythology, violence, and heroism” that tells the story of the Horned God’s journey of death and rebirth, as Sláine leads his tribe in the service of the Earth goddess.

Finally, Sheila Atim (The Underground Railroad) will play the lead in the adaptation of The Ballad of Halo Jones, Alan Moore and Ian Gibson’s groundbreaking feminist space opera.

All five releases will be available from Thursday, 4th March 2021.

