Lookingly decidedly older than in their squeaky clean pop hey days, the band members have signed up to take part in ITV's latest reality series. Comprising eight hour-long episodes, The Big Reunion will follow the groups as they reform for two weeks of intense rehearsals before performing onstage together for the first time since they split.

Fans of Atomic Kitten's popular number one singles The Tide is High and Whole Again should take note that it will be the original line-up gracing our screens – for the uneducated, that means Kerry Katona – so you may want to buy some ear plugs to go with your popcorn. To whet our appetites, the girls tweeted a photo of themselves in the studio.

They can also be seen with Kevin, Jessica and Kelli from Liberty X – formed after their participation in ITV's early reality show, Popstars, before they disbanded in 2007.

More like this

Also taking part in The Big Reunion are nineties boyband 5ive – responsible for number one singles Keep on Movin' and We Will Rock You – with the exception of band member J Brown, who decided against appearing in the programme.

Do you recognise the three lads in the picture below? Thought not. They are (a slightly older) 911 – apparently they had a thing for names with numbers in the nineties....

They appear to have turned up to filming dressed identically, unlike B*Witched twins Edele and Keevy Lynch who've gone for contrasting styles to pose alongside former bandmates Lindsay Armaou and Sinéad O'Carroll.

And lastly, here's a nice snap of everyone looking glamorous in a not-so-glamorous studio...

Advertisement

Excited to take a trip down memory lane for the reunion of your favourite childhood pop ensembles? You'll have to wait until later this year for The Big Reunion to hit our screens on ITV2.