Are modern popstars like Rihanna too overtly sexual?
Mel C thinks female singers in the 21st century need to display "a bit more dignity" - do you agree?
Cast your mind back to the nineties and the Spice Girls were ruling the charts with their brand of girl power. But fifteen years later, things have changed and, according to Melanie Chisholm (aka Sporty Spice), today's chart toppers are too preoccupied with "looking sexy."
Writing in the new Radio Times magazine (out Tuesday) Chisholm says there needs to be a shift in the music industry and society: "we need female artists to be authentic. Of course, a 20-something woman has feelings and experiences that she wants to express, but you also have to be mindful of your responsibility to young fans."
The former Spice Girl singled out Rihanna – "it's a shame that a talented, successful woman expresses herself in such an overtly sexual way" – but acknowledges she's not the only female singer guilty of baring her flesh, questioning how society's "vulgar and narcissistic" obsession with celebrity affects young girls.
Do you agree? The Spice Girls weren't without their crop tops, mini skirts and thigh-skimming Union Jack dresses – but is it up to today's popstars to learn "a bit more dignity", as Mel C puts it? Or are the scantily-clad music videos offered up by the likes of Britney and Shakira an inevitable feature of the current music industry?
As always, we want to know what you think – so have your say in our poll below...