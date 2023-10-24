"Impossible to quantify your contribution to the Massive Attack canon. How lucky we were to share such a life together."

As well as being a member of Massive Attack, Bruschini played for several bands including rock band The Blue Aeroplanes.

Paying tribute to Bruschini following the tragic news of his passing, The Blue Aeroplanes wrote: “We are devastated to announce the passing of our brother Angelo Bruschini.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. Rest In Peace Ange x”

As well as playing with several bands, in 1997, Bruschini produced alternative rock band Strangelove's eponymous album.

The star also played the guitar for Jane Taylor's 2005 track Blowing This Candle Out.

Angelo's wife, Jessica, also shared the news of his death on social media, writing: "I am very sad to announce that my beautiful husband, Angelo Bruschini, died on 23rd October 2023 at 12.15am. It was from a rare and aggressive cancer."

Back in July, Bruschini shared details about his lung cancer diagnosis on social media, and suggested he would write a book about his life.

He wrote: "Twice now I have been told '"Good luck'" by specialists at the hospital over lung cancer, I think I'm f***ed!

"Had a great life, seen the world many many times, met lots of wonderful people, but the door is closing, think I will write a book."

Tributes have been flooding in for the guitarist following the news of his passing, with one fan penning on X: "Very sad to hear about the passing of Bristol guitarist Angelo Bruschini... A star of the band The Blue Aeroplanes, he was also a key enabler of the sound of 'Mezzanine' with his very unique use of the cords..."

Another added: "Oh man. The jewel of The Blue Aeroplanes in the early '90s. The best guitarist. RIP Angelo Bruschini."

Advertisement

Bruschini is survived by his wife Jessica Merritt and their son Joel.