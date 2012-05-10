The programme will also be bolstered by appearances from genre stalwarts John Lydon, Mick Jones, Mark E Smith, Paul Weller, Howard Devoto, Pete Shelley, Robert Smith, Adam Ant, Billy Idol, Siouxsie Sioux and Bobby Gillespie.

And the retrospective will be supported by special programming on Radio 6 featuring more of the most iconic names in punk, as well as a brace of themed shows.

Richard Klein, Controller, BBC4 said: “Punk always had the smell of sulphuric burning about it but the movement was as much about pop songs and the fun of music. This series is a wonderful blend of melody and attitude - very BBC4. I am delighted that joining us in this celebration will be Radio 6 Music - a perfect partner in crime for this kind of musical journey.”

Other programmes with a punk theme to be broadcast on BBC4 during the season will be Punk Britannia at the BBC, a collection of classic archive performances; Evidently...John Cooper Clarke, a documentary about the incendiary poet; and We Who Wait: TVSmith and The Adverts, a look back at one of the more overlooked acts on the ’77 punk scene.

6 Music will feature playlist shows exploring the record collections of John Lydon, Siouxsie Sioux, Patti Smith and Captain Sensible throughout June, and will also transmit the documentary A Punk Tale of Two Cities, which looks at the respective punk scenes in London and New York.

Bob Shennan, Controller, BBC Radio 2, 6 Music, Asian Network and Popular Music, said: “The Punk Britannia season represents an important partnership between BBC Four and BBC Radio 6 Music, where joint programming will offer viewers and listeners exclusive content from one of popular music’s most pivotal moments.”

