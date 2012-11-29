Alt-J, Sub Focus and Deftones first confirmed acts for Reading and Leeds festivals
Mercury Prize winners will be among the bands playing at the events that take place between Friday 23 and Sunday 25 August 2013
Alt-J, Sub Focus and Deftones are the first acts to be confirmed for the Reading and Leeds festivals in 2013.
Indie band Alt-J, who recently won the Mercury Prize for their album An Awesome Wave, will headline the Radio 1/ NME stage at the twin-centred music festival.
Sub Focus will headline the Radio 1 Dance stage, and American alternative rockers Deftones will play on the main stage.
Alt-J keybpoard player Gus Unger-Hamilton said: "It's incredible. It's beyond anything we thought we could achieve.
"We used to go to Reading and Leeds when we were younger and it's an amazing slot to be given. We're absolutely over the moon about it."
Tickets for the events, which take place between between Friday 23 and Sunday 25 August 2013, go on sale from this Friday (30 November) at 9am.
Last year the Reading and Leeds festivals, which combined attracted over 150,000 people, were headlined by Foo Fighters, The Cure and Kasabian.